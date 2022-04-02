Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man paces the 10th Hattiesburg Half Marathon

Some 1,300 runners hit the streets of downtown Hattiesburg Saturday morning for the city's 10th annual Half Marathon.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 1,300 people took part in an annual fund-raising race through downtown Hattiesburg Saturday morning.

The 10th annual Hattiesburg Half Marathon. which benefited 14 different non-profit organizations, began and ended at the Saenger Theater.

Joshua Moore. 30, Hattiesburg, covered the 13-mile-plus course in 1 hour, 14 minutes, 25.71 seconds.

Moore was the lone runner to keep a sub-six-minute-mile pace throughout the race, covering the miles at an average 5:41 clip.

Allison Hanby, 20, Tupelo, was the top female finisher at 1:35.15.60., placing 15th in the field

“Local non-profits apply to be a part of the race and to get a mile,” said Michael Dixon, executive director of the Pinebelt Foundation. “What they have is a mile that they kind of decorate and they kind of use to highlight their agency.

“Then, they also have charity runners who are running in the race and raising money for them and then, portions of every registration go to the different non-profits as well, so it raises money for a bunch of people.”

Saturday's 10th annual Hattiesburg Half Marathon results

Sponsored by the Pinebelt Foundation, the City of Hattiesburg, Volunteer Southeast Mississippi and other organizations, the event also included separate 10-K and 5-K races and was presented by Forrest General Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

