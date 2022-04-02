Elected officials take part in ‘State of the Region’ meet

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Four area elected officials were part of an annual panel discussion in Hattiesburg Friday about regional cooperation on economic development and infrastructure projects.

They participated in an event called, “State of the Region.”

It was held at Southern Oaks and was hosted by the Area Development Partnership.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, Petal Mayor Tony Ducker, Forrest County Board of Supervisors President David Hogan and Lamar County Board of Supervisors President Warren Byrd made presentations about various economic development initiatives and infrastructure projects.

“It’s good for the elected officials to be in front of the business community, making sure that everybody is on the same page and understands what’s occurring,” said Chad Newell, president of the Area Development Partnership. “That’s part of the secret sauce here in our community is we collaborate regionally on projects and that helps drive our economic success.”

This was the first in-person “State of the Region” event since the start of the pandemic.

