Clean-up begins in Greene County after storm sweeps through area

MCLAIN, Miss. (WDAM) - The sound of chainsaws is often the sound of spring in Mississippi, and that was the case in McLain on Thursday. On Wednesday night, however, the sounds of severe storms put families in Greene County on edge.

Strong damaging winds swept through the Town of McLain shortly after 8 p.m.

Virginia Green was home watching television when the storm struck, and she said she knew things were getting rough.

“When the trees started hitting the roof and the wind started really blowing, I did get a little nervous,” Green said.

Green wasn’t the only one worried about the intensity of the storm.

Brandon Townson and his family took shelter in an inner room of the house. He says the storm rolled through very fast.

“I heard the hail started hitting the house,” Brandon said. “ (I) Told my wife to get in the middle bathroom closet. We got in there and suddenly it got dead quiet. I said I’m going to pull this door shut and about that time, all hell broke loose.”

“It was over in a matter of two minutes. I walked outside and saw the tree was down,” Brandon added.

Trees weren’t just down in his yard; they were on top of his wife’s car. The roof is caved in and the back glass was blown out. The damage was so bad that they couldn’t even open the doors of the car.

The storm damaged Westley Smith’s car too, and his home received minor roof damage. He saw trouble when he looked out his door Wednesday night.

“When I stepped on the front porch, I could see rotation behind me,” said Westley.

“I stepped back inside,” Westley added. “I had my father-in-law and sister-in-law with me as well as my wife and kids. We jumped in the hallway to try and stay safe.”

Just like so many other Mississippi towns, neighbors started helping neighbors once it was safe.

Utility crews from different companies rushed to help clear the damaged power poles and power lines, working to restore electricity.

A total of 11 homes were damaged by the storm on Wednesday night.

