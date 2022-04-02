Camp Iti Kana loses cabins, trees in Wednesday tornado

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Iti Kana took a direct hit from an EF-2 tornado that swept through south Forrest County Wednesday night.

That camp, which belongs to the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi, had damage to several buildings.

More than 100 trees were also lost.

“We have a pavilion there and eight cabins that were destroyed,” said Becky Traweek, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi. “That was sad, we hate to see that. We love our tall pine trees and we’ve lost quite a few. It’s devastating to see that kind of destruction with trees down.”

No one was hurt during the storm, but the camp has been closed for now and all activities for April have been canceled.

“The cleanup will be a massive effort, and it will require professionals to go in and remove all that timber,” Traweek said. “We’ve got wonderful volunteers, that camp is dearly loved (and volunteers) want to help but we’re not ready for that for safety reasons.”

Traweek says volunteers will eventually be welcome to take part in the cleanup.

And she says campers will soon be able to enjoy the camp again.

“We always come back stronger and better, so campers get ready, we’re going to do our best to be back at camp as soon as possible,” she said.

Traweek also says some water lines were damaged and will have to be repaired.

