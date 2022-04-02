3rd annual ‘Cause for Paws’ fundraiser held Saturday

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Tails were wagging and feet were tapping in Petal on Saturday for the third annual “Cause for Paws” fundraiser.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., people and pets gathered at Petal Relay Park to enjoy live music, food, vendors and raffles.

All proceeds from Saturday’s event go to a Petal animal shelter, New Hope Animal Rescue Center, which takes in about 80 animals per month.

New Hope Animal Rescue said events like Cause for Paws were vital to keeping the shelter’s doors open.

“Our vet bills and medical expenses just last month was almost $7,000,” said Jessie Cardona, executive director, New Hope Animal Rescue Center. “So, that’s not easy to come by. So, we can’t continue to do what we do without doing fundraisers and raffles and different things like that.”

