Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Vice President Kamala Harris discusses investments in small businesses and communities in Miss.

(White House / Lawrence Jackson)
By WLBT.com Staff and Roslyn Anderson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Vice President Kamala Harris visited Mississippi on Friday.

She traveled to Greenville, Miss., to draw attention to the Biden Administration’s investments in small businesses and communities.

“Over the past two years, like so many communities around our nation, you have faced incredible challenges and you have met those incredible challenges with incredible strength,” Vice President Kamala Harris said.

The Vice President aimed to make people aware of the resources available to them.

The Mayor of Greenville says his residents could use federal help.

“We don’t want to cover anything,” Mayor Errick Simmons said. “We want to make sure that she rides down some good streets, and she rides down some bad streets because we want to show that the investment is needed.”

Republican Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith declined a White House invitation to accompany Harris during her visit due to previous commitments.

The Senator issued a statement saying she’s confident that the Vice President will enjoy her visit to Greenville and the Delta.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman is currently in police custody and will be interviewed by investigators Saturday.
Woman arrested for allegedly having weapon on Laurel school property
Fernando Enriquez, 35, of Albuquerque, N.M.
Columbia bank robbery suspect federally charged
Data predicts that each tornado was traveling northeast at different speeds and distances from...
4 tornadoes touched down in Pine Belt Wednesday, according to NWS
UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network
HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore says that when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an...
Man injured in accidental shooting in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall strikes out 11 in USM’s 8-2 win over LaTech
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall strikes out 11 in USM's 8-2 win over LaTech
6pm Headlines 4/1
6pm Headlines 4/1
.
Petal teacher wins Mississippi’s Teacher of the Year
.
Lamar County School District holds ‘Cruising into Kindergarten’ event