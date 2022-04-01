Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

U.S. 11 back open in Ellisville after tree fell during Wednesday storm

Aftermath of the tree falling on highway
Crews not only had to clear debris , but also restore
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From the looks of it, Ellisville possibly had the most problems in Jones County following Wednesday’s severe weather.

A tree fell near downtown Ellisville and blocked U.S. Highway 11 Wednesday night. It took a few power lines down with it when it fell, knocking the power out for several residents in the area.

Mississippi Power crews were on the scene all Thursday morning and afternoon working to fix it.

Jones County Emergency Operations Center says the tree actually came down before the storm started.

“That was the high wind warning that we had been placed under yesterday from the [National] Weather Service. That was a good forecast because, again, that event that you’re referencing occurred before the storms ever got here last night. And then those when those trees come down it tore up a pretty good bit of the infrastructure there from the power service,” says Sheffield.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The woman is currently in police custody and will be interviewed by investigators Saturday.
Woman arrested for allegedly having weapon on Laurel school property
Fernando Enriquez, 35, of Albuquerque, N.M.
Columbia bank robbery suspect federally charged
HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore says that when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an...
Man injured in accidental shooting in Hattiesburg
UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network
Data predicts that each tornado was traveling northeast at different speeds and distances from...
4 tornadoes touched down in Pine Belt Wednesday, according to NWS

Latest News

What started as a domestic dispute at a Long Beach home escalated to a fatal shooting Saturday...
Mother, daughter dead after Long Beach shooting
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall strikes out 11 in USM’s 8-2 win over LaTech
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall strikes out 11 in USM's 8-2 win over LaTech
6pm Headlines 4/1
6pm Headlines 4/1
‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family and friends hold vigil for trans woman killed in Jackson
‘She didn’t deserve that’: Family and friends hold vigil for trans woman killed in Jackson