U.S. 11 back open in Ellisville after tree fell during Wednesday storm

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - From the looks of it, Ellisville possibly had the most problems in Jones County following Wednesday’s severe weather.

A tree fell near downtown Ellisville and blocked U.S. Highway 11 Wednesday night. It took a few power lines down with it when it fell, knocking the power out for several residents in the area.

Mississippi Power crews were on the scene all Thursday morning and afternoon working to fix it.

Jones County Emergency Operations Center says the tree actually came down before the storm started.

“That was the high wind warning that we had been placed under yesterday from the [National] Weather Service. That was a good forecast because, again, that event that you’re referencing occurred before the storms ever got here last night. And then those when those trees come down it tore up a pretty good bit of the infrastructure there from the power service,” says Sheffield.

