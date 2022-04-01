Win Stuff
Storm damage assessment continues in Wayne Co.

Wayne County's continued with its clean-up efforts following Wednesday's storms.
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency is continuing on Friday to assess the damages caused by Wednesday night’s severe weather.

According to agency officials, the storm caused significant damage in areas across the county and in Waynesboro. Around five mobile homes and three structure homes were reportedly destroyed.

As of now, the agency has reported the following:

  • 10-15 mobile homes with major damage.
  • 10-15 homes with major damage.
  • 19-15 homes with minor damage.

Several non-life-threatening injuries were also reported during the storm.

Representatives with Red Cross are assisting those who need help.

Cleanup operations are continuing across the county.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

