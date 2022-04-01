Storm damage assessment continues in Wayne Co.

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Wayne County Emergency Management Agency is continuing on Friday to assess the damages caused by Wednesday night’s severe weather.

According to agency officials, the storm caused significant damage in areas across the county and in Waynesboro. Around five mobile homes and three structure homes were reportedly destroyed.

As of now, the agency has reported the following:

10-15 mobile homes with major damage.

10-15 homes with major damage.

19-15 homes with minor damage.

Several non-life-threatening injuries were also reported during the storm.

Representatives with Red Cross are assisting those who need help.

Cleanup operations are continuing across the county.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.