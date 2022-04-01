Southern Miss student’s music charts on iTunes

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi student Kyle Graves says he was surprised to see his debut EP climbing the iTunes singer-songwriter chart when he released it in March.

“I was kind of expecting myself to scroll down and see like, I don’t know, 250 or something like that,” Graves said. “It was a really surreal moment. It was cool.”

Graves says “The Autumn Sessions” ranked No. 26 in the iTunes “U.S. Singer/Songwriter Top 40″ between Canadian-American singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell and American musician Paul Simon.

“They’re such famous and iconic artists and I don’t know,” Graves said. “That was just really surreal seeing myself in the same boat as them.”

The 21-year-old plays guitar and sings in a few of the five original acoustic folk tracks.

“There are a couple of instrumentals on there,” Graves said. “There were just some that I just could not work up lyrics for. Some that I felt that didn’t need lyrics.”

Graves says none of this would have been possible without God and the help of a few USM students.

“Autumn, my fiancé, phenomenal artist, she made the album art happen,” Graves said. “Cole, he recorded and produced it with Randomine Records, and the guys in my band.”

He says his fiancé is the inspiration behind most of the songs.

“A lot of those songs, I had either written or developed while kind of cultivating a relationship with my now fiancé,” Graves said. “So, a lot of them are about her.”

For now, Graves says he plans to graduate from USM in May and continue touring across the state with his band, Four Way Stop, and making more music.

“We’re trying to record a couple singles to release here soon, and we’ve got, I don’t know, we’re just trying to expand,” Graves said.

Graves is majoring in Liberal Studies with a double minor in Marketing and Spanish. He says he plans to attend grad school at Southern Miss.

“The Autumn Sessions” is available on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music and Pandora.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

