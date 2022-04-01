Win Stuff
New agreements to help Jones students get degrees at WCU

By Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - William Carey University and Jones College have signed new agreements which will make it easier for some students at JC to get degrees at WCU.

The first agreement benefits career-technical students at JC who want to use their credits for a four-year general studies degree.

The second agreement involved dual enrollment in many health-related fields.

The goal is to help fast-track JC students into professional degree programs at WCU.

“The community college system has an articulation agreement with every degree with each of the eight public universities, so now we’re doing the same with our private institutions, particularly William Carey University, so, it helps,” said JC President Jesse Smith. “We need more pathways for our students to earn advanced degrees.”

“At William Carey, we rely heavily on community college transfers, we encourage our students across the state to take advantage of the community college system and then come to Carey to finish their degree,” said Ben Burnett, executive vice president of William Carey University. “And today, we’re providing two different pathways.”

As part of the agreements, WCU will also provide academic advisors on the Jones campus.

