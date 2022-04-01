Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

MEMA: 9 tornadoes confirmed, 6 injured in Miss. on Wednesday

According to NWS Jackson Meteorologist Daniel Lamb, damage in the Maxie community suggests that...
According to NWS Jackson Meteorologist Daniel Lamb, damage in the Maxie community suggests that an EF-2 tornado touched down during the storm.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working to assess damage from Wednesday’s severe weather.

According to MEMA, at least nine tornadoes have been confirmed in Mississippi on Wednesday, with six by the National Weather Service in Jackson, two by the NWS in New Orleans and one by the NWS in Memphis.

Six injuries have also been reported to MEMA in the following counties:

  • 1 in Bolivar,
  • 1in Holmes,
  • 1in Lafayette,
  • 2 in Noxubee, and
  • 1 in Panola.

MEMA said 32 counties have reported some sort of damage in their area. Around 17 counties also provided preliminary damage numbers to MEMA. 

The following numbers are subject to change through the validation process:

  • Attala- 10 Homes; 10 Farms
  • Bolivar- 19 Homes; 10 Businesses
  • Calhoun
  • Carroll
  • Coahoma- 15 Homes; 1 Business
  • DeSoto – 5 Homes; 1 Business
  • Forrest - 11 Homes; 1 Business; 1 Farm
  • George
  • Greene - 23 Homes; 2 Businesses
  • Harrison- 9 Homes
  • Hinds - 34 Homes
  • Holmes
  • Humphreys
  • Jackson - 13 Homes
  • Lafayette – 4 Homes; 2 Businesses
  • Lawrence
  • Lauderdale- 9 Homes; 5 Businesses
  • Leake
  • Leflore
  • Madison
  • Marshall – 4 Homes
  • Noxubee
  • Oktibbeha
  • Panola- 57 Homes; 1 Business
  • Smith- 6 Homes; 3 Businesses
  • Sunflower
  • Tallahatchie
  • Warren- 37 Homes; 1 Business
  • Washington
  • Wayne- 32 Homes; 3 Businesses
  • Yalobusha
  • Yazoo- 28 Homes; 3 Businesses

MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage to do the following after a severe weather event:

  • File an insurance claim,
  • Take photos of the damage to the home, and
  • Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.

To see a video of the damage in Bolivar, Tallahatchie, Greene, and Warren counties, click HERE.

For a video of the damage in Forrest and Hinds counties, click HERE.

For more information on resources, you can contact your county’s EMA or call the MEMA call center at 1-800-445-6362.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Timmie Davis, 31, of Sumrall.
HPD: Wanted man arrested in Forrest Co.
According to the Columbia Police Department, the fallen tree on Sumrall Road caused a grass...
Road closures, damage reported around Pine Belt during severe weather
A man arrested for wrecking his vehicle numerous times earlier this month died Wednesday of...
Man involved in numerous car collisions dies Wednesday
Data predicts that each tornado was traveling northeast at different speeds and distances from...
4 tornadoes touched down in Pine Belt Wednesday, according to NWS
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

04/01 Ryan’s “Fancy” Friday Morning Forecast
04/01 Ryan’s “Fancy” Friday Morning Forecast
Gerry Burns with the Forrest County Emergency Management District speaks on the importance of...
Importance of storm shelters and reporting damage
Data predicts that each tornado was traveling northeast at different speeds and distances from...
4 tornadoes touched down in Pine Belt Wednesday, according to NWS
Mississippi Power crews were on the scene all Thursday morning and afternoon working to fix it.
U.S. 11 back open in Ellisville after tree fell during Wednesday storm