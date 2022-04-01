MEMA: 9 tornadoes confirmed, 6 injured in Miss. on Wednesday
PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working to assess damage from Wednesday’s severe weather.
According to MEMA, at least nine tornadoes have been confirmed in Mississippi on Wednesday, with six by the National Weather Service in Jackson, two by the NWS in New Orleans and one by the NWS in Memphis.
Six injuries have also been reported to MEMA in the following counties:
- 1 in Bolivar,
- 1in Holmes,
- 1in Lafayette,
- 2 in Noxubee, and
- 1 in Panola.
MEMA said 32 counties have reported some sort of damage in their area. Around 17 counties also provided preliminary damage numbers to MEMA.
The following numbers are subject to change through the validation process:
- Attala- 10 Homes; 10 Farms
- Bolivar- 19 Homes; 10 Businesses
- Calhoun
- Carroll
- Coahoma- 15 Homes; 1 Business
- DeSoto – 5 Homes; 1 Business
- Forrest - 11 Homes; 1 Business; 1 Farm
- George
- Greene - 23 Homes; 2 Businesses
- Harrison- 9 Homes
- Hinds - 34 Homes
- Holmes
- Humphreys
- Jackson - 13 Homes
- Lafayette – 4 Homes; 2 Businesses
- Lawrence
- Lauderdale- 9 Homes; 5 Businesses
- Leake
- Leflore
- Madison
- Marshall – 4 Homes
- Noxubee
- Oktibbeha
- Panola- 57 Homes; 1 Business
- Smith- 6 Homes; 3 Businesses
- Sunflower
- Tallahatchie
- Warren- 37 Homes; 1 Business
- Washington
- Wayne- 32 Homes; 3 Businesses
- Yalobusha
- Yazoo- 28 Homes; 3 Businesses
MEMA encourages residents who’ve sustained damage to do the following after a severe weather event:
- File an insurance claim,
- Take photos of the damage to the home, and
- Report damage to county/MEMA via the self-report tool.
To see a video of the damage in Bolivar, Tallahatchie, Greene, and Warren counties, click HERE.
For a video of the damage in Forrest and Hinds counties, click HERE.
For more information on resources, you can contact your county’s EMA or call the MEMA call center at 1-800-445-6362.
