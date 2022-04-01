Man injured in accidental shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is injured after an accidental shooting that took place in Hattiesburg Friday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, the shooting was reported in the 300 block of Martha Street, around 3:30 p.m.

Moore says when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an accidental gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for his injury, according to Moore.

