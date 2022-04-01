Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Man injured in accidental shooting in Hattiesburg

HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore says that when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an...
HPD spokesperson Ryan Moore says that when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an accidental gunshot wound to his leg.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man is injured after an accidental shooting that took place in Hattiesburg Friday.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesperson Ryan Moore, the shooting was reported in the 300 block of Martha Street, around 3:30 p.m.

Moore says when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from an accidental gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was taken to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for his injury, according to Moore.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The woman is currently in police custody and will be interviewed by investigators Saturday.
Woman arrested for allegedly having weapon on Laurel school property
Fernando Enriquez, 35, of Albuquerque, N.M.
Columbia bank robbery suspect federally charged
Data predicts that each tornado was traveling northeast at different speeds and distances from...
4 tornadoes touched down in Pine Belt Wednesday, according to NWS
UMMC dropped from Blue Cross & Blue Shield network

Latest News

Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall strikes out 11 in USM’s 8-2 win over LaTech
Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
Tanner Hall strikes out 11 in USM's 8-2 win over LaTech
6pm Headlines 4/1
6pm Headlines 4/1
.
Petal teacher wins Mississippi’s Teacher of the Year
.
Lamar County School District holds ‘Cruising into Kindergarten’ event