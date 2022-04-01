Win Stuff
Laurel kindergarteners learn about finances

Kids learn about the best places and ways to save their money.
By Mia Monet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Early Thursday morning, kindergarteners at Mason Elementary School in Laurel learned about finances.

The school allowed representatives from First State Bank to come and teach students about saving money.

School principal, Dr. Tirrase Bishop, says it’s important for students to start learning about money early.

“Because students need to know financial responsibility. I mean, we all should take part in learning more about financial responsibility but, being able to learn it at such an early age. Again, how to save money, where to save money is very important,” says Bishop.

The program is called “Teach Children to Save.” If you’d like First State Bank to come to your school please contact the branch near you.

