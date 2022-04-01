Win Stuff
Importance of storm shelters and reporting damage

By Will Polston
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With severe weather picking up in the warmer months, it is important to make sure things are done properly for the safety of all involved.

On Wednesday, the Pine Belt experienced severe thunderstorms and tornadoes across the region.

Luckily, multiple people took shelter at local storm shelters.

“We will take anybody at the shelter. We even offer shelter for those people that aren’t residents of Forrest County, you know, Perry County if they don’t have a shelter or surrounding counties that don’t have a shelter,” said Gerry Burns with the Forrest County Emergency Management District. “We will let anybody in the door. That’s no problem.”

Though the storm may not always be as intense as projected, it is important to never underestimate a storm.

“We encourage everybody to pay attention to the weather, and if you feel that you need to come to the shelter, by all means, come to the shelter,” said Burns. “We would hate for somebody say, ‘It’s going to be another wrong forecast,’ stay home and then something bad happens.”

When returning home, it is important to report damage but not try to fix things yourself. Power lines can still be active and debris can have dangerous materials in it.

Damage can be self-reported on the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency website under the self-report tab.

