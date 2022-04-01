Great weather for this weekend

This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 50s. Overnight Lows will be in the mid 40s

Tomorrow will be another beautiful sunny day with highs in the low 70s.

Skies will be sunny on Sunday with highs warming up into the upper 70s.

Highs will top out into the 80s on Monday with mostly sunny skies.

Our next chance of rain and thunderstorms will move in on Tuesday as a storm system moves across the state. A few of those storms could be strong to severe, so we’ll be sure to keep a close eye on that. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be nicer with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 80s.

