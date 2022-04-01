Forrest County road closed Monday

Win Stuff
Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing Mississippi 13 Monday to allow crews to remove storm debris from Crazy Corner Drive to U.S. 49 in Forrest County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County drivers used to traveling on Mississippi 13 will need to find an alternate route come Monday morning.

A section of Mississippi 13 from Cozy Corner Drive to U.S, 49 will be closed 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to allow crews to clear debris.

The closure will be overseen by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

