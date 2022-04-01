Forrest County road closed Monday

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County drivers used to traveling on Mississippi 13 will need to find an alternate route come Monday morning.

A section of Mississippi 13 from Cozy Corner Drive to U.S, 49 will be closed 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to allow crews to clear debris.

The closure will be overseen by the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers.

