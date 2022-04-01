Columbia bank robbery suspect federally charged

ABILENE, Texas (WDAM) - An Albuquerque, N.M., man suspected of committing a string of bank robberies in multiple states, including Columbia, Miss., has been charged in federal court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas.

The suspect, Fernando Enriquez, 35, was charged via criminal complaint on Wednesday with one count of bank robbery. He made his initial appearance Thursday afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge John R. Parker.

According to the complaint, on Tuesday, Enriquez allegedly entered a Chase Bank in Abilene, Texas, brandished a firearm, demanded cash from the teller and fled the scene.

A witness who was inside the bank during the incident recorded video footage on his phone of the suspect exiting the bank and entering a white Chevrolet Suburban bearing Mississippi license plates.

Texas Department of Public Safety and Abilene Police Department officers later pulled over the vehicle in Merkel, Texas, and arrested Enriquez.

Officers found a firearm, gray hoodie, baseball cap and a significant sum of U.S. currency inside the vehicle.

Investigators believe the suspect may have committed similar robberies in Arizona, Mississippi, New Mexico and California. This includes a bank robbery in Columbia, Miss., on March 24.

A photo of the bank robbery suspect was provided by the Columbia Police Department. (Columbia Police Department)

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence. Enriquez is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If convicted, Enriquez could face up to 25 years in federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Phoenix and Dallas field offices conducted the investigation. The Texas Department of Public Safety, Abilene Police Department and Taylor County Sheriff’s Office also assisted.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Tusing of the Northern District of Texas is prosecuting the case with support from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Arizona.

