Cleanup continues in Wayne County after Wednesday night’s storm

MEMA reports that 32 homes and 3 businesses in Wayne County were damaged or destroyed by the...
MEMA reports that 32 homes and 3 businesses in Wayne County were damaged or destroyed by the strong storms.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency continues assessing the damage caused by Wednesday’s severe weather event that passed through the state.

According to MEMA, at least nine tornadoes have been confirmed in the Magnolia State leaving behind a trail of damage.

Reports from Wayne County indicate that 32 homes and 3 businesses were damaged or destroyed by the strong storms.

Members from Wayne County Emergency Management went out on Thursday and Friday to do their assessments of the damage.

Waynesboro residents Nicholas and Roxie Gandy were in their home on Joiner Street when the storms struck.

“I was in bed when a piece of sheetrock fell on my head,” Nicholas said. “I was out for about 10 seconds, but they got me up out of there and now we’re safe.”

“I thought I had lost him, but we’ve still got each other,” Roxie said.

“You can’t replace a life, but you can replace a house,” Nicholas added.

Kaleb Powe lives across from the Gandys and said when it hit, it hit suddenly.

I was scared, very scared,” said Kaleb, “Everybody ran to the hallway, my wife and kids, and my auntie and I ran to try and close the door. It all happened in about five seconds and it was over with.”

According to Dixie Electric’s Power Outage Map, all homes in Wayne County have had their power restored.

