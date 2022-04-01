Boil-water lifted for Glendale Utility District
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Glendale Utility District had a “boil-water” notice lifted Friday.
The notice, which went into effect Tuesday after a 2-inch water line burst, affected about 140 people.
The all-clear signal was given for those living on Anita, Harrel, Hinton and Pine drives and Travis Road.
