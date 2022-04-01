Win Stuff
Bay Springs Bulldog Chad Jones signs with Meridian

By Taylor Curet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s no doubt Bay Springs coach Corey Mackey will miss the services of Chad Jones.

Jones helped the Bulldogs win a state championship in 2019. He finished his senior season averaging 22 points and seven rebounds.

The shooting guard will continue his basketball career at Meridian Community College, where he’s eager to learn under coach James Green.

“It feels amazing,” Jones said. “Just always wanted to play on the next level. “I’m going to miss my teammates, the teachers, my coach - especially my coach. My mom, they made me a better player.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

