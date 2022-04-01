Win Stuff
04/01 Ryan’s “Fancy” Friday Morning Forecast

Nice weather for the end of your week, with a sunny and warmer weekend ahead!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Another day of boring, beautiful weather in the Pine Belt with sunshine and slightly lower-than-average afternoon highs. Up until now, “lower-than-average” temperatures have been fairly cool, but as we head into April the average climbs to nearly 80, so today’s high of 72 is hard to complain about. In fact, the only overtly “negative” aspect of the forecast remains the high pollen counts...which aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. There is a small chance of grey skies and a stray sprinkle on the southern end of things Saturday morning, but it’s likely we won’t see anything at all and the sun will return quickly. That means we begin next week sunny and hot as highs climb into the 80s and the humidity rises ahead of our next front. Right now it looks to bring thunderstorms nearly all day Tuesday, but it isn’t looking particularly worrying at the moment the way the last two fronts have.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

