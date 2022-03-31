Whistler Water Association lifts boil water notice

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Whistler Water Association is lifting the precautionary boil water notice for some of its customers.

According to the association, all samples came back clear.

All members along North Maynor Creek Drive and east of North Maynor Creek Drive, north and south of Highway 84, were affected by the notice.

