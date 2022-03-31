Win Stuff
Whistler Water Association lifts boil water notice

The boil water notice has been lifted.
The boil water notice has been lifted.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Whistler Water Association is lifting the precautionary boil water notice for some of its customers.

According to the association, all samples came back clear.

All members along North Maynor Creek Drive and east of North Maynor Creek Drive, north and south of Highway 84, were affected by the notice.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

