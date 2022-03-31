Weekend schedule, road closures announced for Hattiesburg Half Marathon, 10K and 5K

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many runners and volunteers are expected to be in downtown Hattiesburg for the Hattiesburg Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K this weekend.

On Friday, an expo/packet pick-up will take place at the Historic Train Depot on 308 Newman Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Runners will be able to pick up race bibs, shirts and bags as well as have an opportunity to visit with different sponsor vendors and the 12 charities who are benefiting from the race.

Adoptable puppies from Southern Pines Animal Shelter, handmade pottery being sold by clients of The Arc of Southeast Mississippi and more are expected to be highlights of the expo.

On Saturday at 7 a.m., runners from more than 14 states and as far away as Finland will run and/or walk through the Hub City along 5K, 10K and half-marathon routes, as charities, live entertainment and more will be along the route to cheer on runners.

All runners will be in place to begin the race at 6:30 a.m., and routes will start and finish in front of the Saenger Theater.

Race staff and the City of Hattiesburg are working closely together to make sure runners, volunteers and motorists are safe during the race. Because of this, road closures will be in place from about 6 a.m. until noon Saturday in Downtown Hattiesburg, The Oaks, Parkhaven, Longleaf Heights and around the University of Southern Mississippi.

Throughout the city, traffic will still flow with the help of law enforcement personnel and volunteers.

The following streets will be closed for most of the event:

Hardy Street (from McLeod Street to West Pine Street/West Front Street)

West Pine Street (from 6th Avenue to Hardy Street) - will open at 10 a.m.

Front Street (from Hardy Street to Mobile Street)

Main Street (from McLeod/Jackson Street to Buschman Street)

Jackson Street (from Melrose Street to Main Street)

Mobile Street (from East 2nd Street to Buschman Street) - will open at 8 a.m.

Ronie Street (from East Laurel Street to Hardy Street)

Access to South 17th Avenue from Hardy Street

Access to South 19th Avenue from Hardy Street

Detour routes are set up with signage where necessary, and some closures will open once all runners are through the intersection.

Long stretches of the race will take place on:

Adeline Street

Mamie Street

Concart Street

Camp Street

21st Avenue

22nd Avenue

West 4th Street

The Longleaf Trace

Motorists are asked to carefully drive along the racecourse where runners and volunteers are present and are encouraged to allow for extra travel time or to make an alternate route if needed.

Hattiesburg Half Marathon 2022 Road Closure Map

Once the races are complete, the after-party celebration for the runners will happen as Finish Fest will take place at Town Square Park. The event will include food, drinks, a D.J. and several vendors. Festivities are set to begin at 7:30 a.m., with the award ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.

