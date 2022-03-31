Two Lady Bobcats named JuCo All-America

Jones College Sports Information

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) – Two Jones College women’s basketball standouts have received National Junior College Athletic Association All-America honors.

Sakyia White has been named an NJCAA First Team All-American and Meloney Thames was selected as an NJCAA Honorable Mention.

The pair also were named World Exposure Report All-Americans.

White, Thames and Olivia Knight were each named All-Region 23 for the 2021-22 season, setting them up for All-America opportunities.

The trio helped helped the Lady Bobcats (25-8) on an historic run in the NJCAA Division I Tournament. where JC won three games and advanced to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

White, a 6-foot-1 freshman forward from Tuscaloosa, Ala., averaged 16.8 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. She made 58 percent of her shots from the floor.

She was at her best in the national tournament where she posted 18 points and 25 rebounds in a 61-52 first-round win over New Mexico Junior College, followed by 27 points and 19 rebounds vs. Blinn College in a 77-65 Sweet 16 victory.

White then had 16 points and 14 rebounds in a 64-62 overtime win over Eastern Florida that sent Jones into the Final Four. In an 81-74 semifinal loss to Georgia Highlands College, she finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

On the season, White had 18 double-doubles. She scored a season-high 31 points in an 85-69 loss on Jan. 4 to No. 2 Shelton State. She was named MACCC Player of the Week three times.

White prepped at Central High School in Tuscaloosa and played at the University of North Alabama as a freshman where she was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year.

Thames, a 5-foot-8 freshman guard from Choctaw Central High School, averaged 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.8 steals per game. She made 28 percent of her 3-point attempts and shot 82 percent from the free throw line. She had six 20-point plus performances during the year.

She also was clutch in the postseason, scoring the game-winning shot with 2.5 seconds remaining on a drive to the goal to beat Coahoma Community College, 65-63, in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference championship game.

Thames then scored 27 points to help the Bobcats beat Pearl River Community College 69-59 in the Region 23 championship game. Thames scored a season-high 28 points in the loss to Georgia Highlands in the national semifinals.

In high school, Thames was a Jackson Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen and All-State selection. She was a two-time MACCC Player of the Week, who originally signed with Jackson State University out of high school.

Knight, a 5-foot-2 freshman guard from Pearl, averaged 11.8 points, 5.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She connected on 31 percent of her 3-point attempts.

Knight had a season-high 30 points in an 83-78 victory over Hillsborough College (Florida) on Dec. 10 and had a season-high 11 assists in an 82-66 win over Louisiana State University-Eunice in the Region 23 semifinals on March 1.

Knight, who was selected MACCC Player of the Week once, has already signed with Old Dominion University.

Knight went to Pearl High School and was named to the Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen team. She played her freshman year at the University of North Alabama before coming to Jones.

