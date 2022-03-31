Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Suave deodorant sprays recalled due to elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen

Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.
Unilever announced a voluntary recall of two Suave products.(Unilever)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Unilever is voluntarily recalling two Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirants due to slightly elevated levels of benzene, a carcinogen, in the products.

Benzene is not an ingredient in the recalled products, but a review showed unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

The following products are part of the recall:

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder scent

  • 4 oz. and 6 oz. cans
  • UPC codes 079400751508; 079400784902
  • Expiration date through September 2023

Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh scent

  • 6 oz. cans
  • UPC code 079400785503
  • Expiration date through September 2023

The FDA says exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin; it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders.

The FDA says consumers should throw away the recalled products. If you have further questions about the recall, contact Unilever at (866) 204-9756.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Data predicts that each tornado was traveling northeast at different speeds and distances from...
4 tornadoes touched down in Pine Belt Wednesday, according to NWS
Timmie Davis, 31, of Sumrall.
HPD: Wanted man arrested in Forrest Co.
A man arrested for wrecking his vehicle numerous times earlier this month died Wednesday of...
Man involved in numerous car collisions dies Wednesday
According to the Columbia Police Department, the fallen tree on Sumrall Road caused a grass...
Road closures, damage reported around Pine Belt during severe weather
Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him
Mississippi woman accused of shooting husband multiple times, killing him

Latest News

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Talks resume as Ukraine denies hitting depot on Russian soil
FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021 file photo, The first Alaska Airlines passenger flight on...
Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes
The legislation now heads to the Senate
House passes bill to legalize marijuana
The legislation now heads to the Senate
House passes bill to legalize marijuana