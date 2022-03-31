Southern Miss to officially leave Conference USA at end of academic year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The discourse between Southern Miss and Conference USA appears to be a thing of the past, the conference announced on social media.

The schools announced their intentions to leave in February, without giving the conference the required 14-month notice, which began a legal dispute.

