Southern Miss to officially leave Conference USA at end of academic year
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLOX) - The discourse between Southern Miss and Conference USA appears to be a thing of the past, the conference announced on social media.
The schools announced their intentions to leave in February, without giving the conference the required 14-month notice, which began a legal dispute.
