PRCC offering half-price tuition for summer classes

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College will be offering its students discounted tuition for classes.

Tuition will be cut in half for students who are wanting to get ahead in their coursework during the summer months.

PRCC Coordinator of Marketing and Recruitment Kari Eve Valence, says the school is striving to make education more accessible and affordable for the students.

“We really want to help our students succeed,” said Valence. “We’ve gone through a lot the past couple of years, and this is a really exciting opportunity for current and prospective students who are interested in re-taking a class, maybe get caught up on credits, or if you want to try something new. Registration is open right now, and as long as you register before the start of your first class, you can enroll.”

This tuition deal only includes the cost of the course by credit hour and is only for regular tuition-paying students.

For students who are interested in enrolling you can follow these three steps:

Apply for Admissions online and have your transcript sent. Apply for Financial Aid, including doing your FASFA. Sign up for ROAR, the college’s orientation program.

Students can also go to the PRCC website HERE.

