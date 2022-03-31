Petal 3-D school new classroom building

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Dynamic Dyslexia Design School will soon be opening its doors to a new building that will bring additional classrooms to the campus.

The 5,000-square-foot building will have six new classrooms for students.

Petal 3-D School Executive Director, Cena Holifield, says with the current 145 enrolled students at the school, the new building will allow them to increase the number to 225 students.

“Our enrollment has increased and there are children that need to be in the school that each year we have to have a waitlist and some don’t get in because we don’t have enough space we decided this was the year that we needed to build a new classroom building so we could meet the needs of more children in the area,” said Holifield.

According to Holifield, the building will be considered a middle school for the fourth, fifth and sixth-grade students.

“They will be changing classes, they’ll have lockers, they’ll learn how to organize their materials and they’ll be learning executive function skills that will help them to transition when they leave us to be better prepared for that kind of environment,” said Holifield.

Holifield says with the school starting earlier this year in July, the building should be more than ready to welcome students and their new learning environment.

“We’ve been very blessed by the community. We have sold bricks for the little porch out there and a lot of our business have brought those bricks so we are just very appreciative to community support and to our family and supporters of the 3-D school for making this building possible,” said Holifield.

The Petal 3-D School is currently accepting applications for the next school year.

