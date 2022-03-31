Pair of Petal seniors named STAR students

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School seniors Archer Taylor and Ritchie Yang have been named STAR Students for the 2021-22 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Foundation.

The purpose of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program is to recognize outstanding students and teachers in Mississippi.

The program encourages academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors.

STAR students are selected based on academic excellence. Each STAR student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher – the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement. Taylor selected Krystin Holmes, polymer science, as his STAR Teacher, and Yang chose Kristin Parsons, algebra 1/advanced geometry.

“I am extremely honored to have been chosen by Archer as STAR teacher, as he has had lots of amazing teachers who are deserving of this recognition,” Holmes said. “Archer is so smart and well-rounded, both in academics and his school and community involvement. He makes class fun and engaging, and I have really enjoyed getting to know him over the last few years.

“I hope he has gained some things from here that go beyond academics and will carry over to all aspects of his life and career.”

“I feel so honored to be chosen as Ritchie Yang’s STAR teacher,” Parsons said. “Ritchie is the kind of student that teachers dream of having, and I am lucky that I got to experience being his teacher. He is the kind of student that makes you want to be a better teacher

Being named STAR student was one of Ritchie’s many goals for senior year, and I am so proud of him that he achieved it.”

The students and teachers will be honored April 14 during the annual Education Celebration at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl, where the Top 20 STAR students and Mississippi ALL-STAR scholar will be named.

If chosen as one of the Top 20, the students will receive scholarships and their STAR teachers will receive awards provided by the Kelly Gene Cook Sr. Charitable Foundation.

The Mississippi ALL-STAR scholar will win the coveted $24,000 Cook Foundation Scholarship.

