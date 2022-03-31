Win Stuff
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage recorded in Maxie community

NWS says the data is still preliminary and could possibly change.
By WDAM Staff and Charles Herrington
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Weather Service has announced some data for the severe weather system that moved through the Pine Belt Wednesday.

According to NWS Jackson Meteorologist Daniel Lamb, damage in the Maxie community suggests that an EF-2 tornado touched down during the storm.

Survey teams also found EF-1 damage in Hinds County.

NWS says the data is still preliminary and could possibly change.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency says 21 counties reported damage from Wednesday’s storms, which include Forrest and Wayne counties.

Damaged homes, downed trees and power outages were all still currently being reported, according to MEMA.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

