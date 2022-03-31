Mississippi Power working to restore electricity in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A portion of Highway 11 was closed due to downed power lines during Wednesday night’s storm. Mississippi Power is now working to restore power to parts of Ellisville and other hard-hit areas of the Pine Belt.

According to Josh Webb, a Mississippi Power employee. a little under 100 Mississippi Power customers in Ellisville were still without power Thursday morning.

“We were able to get down here last night and get the tree off and get the line grounded and get the pole set ... Basically, last night, we were able to isolate it and get it (the outage) down to the fewest amount of customers possible,” Webb said.

A portion of Highway 11, from Laurel Street to Main Street, had to be closed. The roadway may still be closed at this time as workers finish up.

Webb said the company hopes to restore the remaining Ellisville customers’ power by later in the day.

“Thank you for being patient with us,” Webb said. " We are trying to get everyone on as fast as we can as, safely as we can.”

Webb said the company still has some scattered outage reports around small towns and rural areas.

This story may be updated if more information is provided.

