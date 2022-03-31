Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Mississippi doubles down on property protection

The Mississippi Senate gave a nod to a House bill that would take a section of the state...
The Mississippi Senate gave a nod to a House bill that would take a section of the state constitution and make it state statute as well.(WLBT)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Legislation protecting Mississippians’ private property rights passed unanimously in the Senate this week and now moves to Gov. Tate Reeves for approval.

“Property rights are of critical importance to Mississippians,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said. “This legislation ensures the laws (that) have always protected them in our Constitution continue to endure in our statutes,”

Under the legislation, a section of the Mississippi Constitution will be codified in state statute.

The constitutional provision prohibits the state or local governments from taking private property through eminent domain and conveying to private entities for a period of 10 years.

Exemptions are provided for land needed for levee facilities, road, bridge, ports, airports, common carriers, drainage facilities and utilities.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
According to the Columbia Police Department, the fallen tree on Sumrall Road caused a grass...
Road closures, damage reported around Pine Belt during severe weather
WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
As a strong weather system approaches the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service are issuing...
Warnings, watches issued for areas of Pine Belt
Lofton is being charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of...
Man arrested, multiple drugs seized during Hub City bust

Latest News

A boil water notice has been issued.
Janice Water Association issues a boil water notice
Mississippi Power is working to restore power to parts of Ellisville and other hard-hit areas...
Mississippi Power working to restore electricity in the Pine Belt
Petal High School seniors Ritchie Yang and Archer Taylor were selected STAR students for the...
Pair of Petal seniors named STAR students
WATCH: Gov. Reeves signs historic teacher pay raise bill
WATCH: Reeves signs historic teacher pay raise bill