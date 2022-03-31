Mississippi doubles down on property protection

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Legislation protecting Mississippians’ private property rights passed unanimously in the Senate this week and now moves to Gov. Tate Reeves for approval.

“Property rights are of critical importance to Mississippians,” Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said. “This legislation ensures the laws (that) have always protected them in our Constitution continue to endure in our statutes,”

Under the legislation, a section of the Mississippi Constitution will be codified in state statute.

The constitutional provision prohibits the state or local governments from taking private property through eminent domain and conveying to private entities for a period of 10 years.

Exemptions are provided for land needed for levee facilities, road, bridge, ports, airports, common carriers, drainage facilities and utilities.

