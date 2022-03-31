Man involved in numerous car collisions dies Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - An individual who was facing multiple felony charges in connection to multiple crashes in Hattiesburg on March 12 died from his injuries

Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said that Charles Stanley, 51, died Wednesday at a local hospital.

Moore said Stanley died of complications from the injuries he sustained on March 12 after striking multiple vehicles and then flipping his Honda Civic in the 1600 block of Broadway Drive.

The investigation remains ongoing, Moore said.

