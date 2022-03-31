Win Stuff
Local church experienced damaged from strong winds

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One local church experienced the full effect of the strong and damaging winds from Wednesday’s storm.

Dixie Baptist Church Pastor Jeremy Hatfield said around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, he realized the church’s steeple and cross had blown over due to the strong winds.

“The word spread quickly so we had several people show up. Yesterday we got a tarp up over it internally between the sanctuary and the roof, and then others in the community showed up as well, and we actually got a tarp over the outside where the steeple was,” said Hatfield.

Hatfield says the church is very grateful for the quick response from the community.

“What was interesting is the cross behind me was up on top of the steeple, and it was actually the only thing that came down beside some shingles and some of the flashing and that sort of thing, but we picked it up and brought it back in here,” said Hatfield.

As the church moves into the season of Easter, Hatfield says he wants to use this difficult time as a reminder of what the church stands for.

“And I would just like to communicate to our community, that although the cross on the steeple may have fallen down, the actual cross of Christ will continually be preached at Dixie Baptist Church,” said Hatfield.

According to Hatfield, the church has already been in the process of getting a crane to remove the steeple to prevent any further damage.

