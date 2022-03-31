Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Legislative session extended to allow more time for lawmakers to complete 2022 business

Legislative session extended to allow more time for lawmakers to complete 2022 business
Legislative session extended to allow more time for lawmakers to complete 2022 business(WLBT)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi lawmakers still have a lot left on the calendar before they can call it quits for this session at the Capitol.

Some of the most talked about bills of the session don’t have a resolution yet. But there’s a new pathway forward for some of those, including the ballot initiative process and the extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage.

The absolute last day of the 2022 legislative session was slated for Sunday, April 3. But lawmakers have missed some deadlines and are suspending the rules to give themselves more time.

“What it basically does is extend our session by 30 days. That does not mean we’re going to be here for 30 days,” said Rep. Rob Roberson.

The resolution makes the new “sine die” date midnight of April 6. But...

“I think the hope is amongst most legislators we’ll be out of here by this weekend,” noted Sen. Briggs Hopson. “So, we’re not going through next week, but we’re going to have to take care of some bills by Friday night to get done in time.”

There’s quite a bit to wrap up, including the budget. And the Senate side says there’s a clear reason for the delay: the tax cut debate.

“It definitely played into it. I was unable to have negotiations on appropriations bills,” said Hopson, who serves as Senate Appropriation Chairman. “And I think the same holds true on the finance side of the aisle. So we couldn’t do anything until we had a chance to get the tax bill resolved.”

Some House members, including the minority leader, disagree.

“I think there’s just a lot to get done,” explained Rep. Robert Johnson. “And as much as anybody screams about that, on the other side, we do it all the time. This is not an unusual thing. We extend the session on paper, because usually we’re going to have a deficit, we don’t have money, we’re trying to get a new estimate. We’re trying to figure out how much money we have to spend this time. It’s because we have a lot of money, we have a lot of needs, we’re going to try to meet those needs.”

That $1.8 billion in ARPA funding still needs to be divvied up. And at last check, both chambers seemed willing to obligate the majority of that money this session.

Another bill that was wrapped up by both chambers today is the equal pay bill. But advocates are not celebrating that passage. The Executive Director of the Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable tweeted about her concerns.

We’ll keep you posted on what happens as the session wraps up.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
According to the Columbia Police Department, the fallen tree on Sumrall Road caused a grass...
Road closures, damage reported around Pine Belt during severe weather
WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
As a strong weather system approaches the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service are issuing...
Warnings, watches issued for areas of Pine Belt
Lofton is being charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of...
Man arrested, multiple drugs seized during Hub City bust

Latest News

Jesse Smith (left), president of Jones College and Ben Burnett, executive vice president at...
New agreements to help Jones students get degrees at WCU
School principal, Dr. Tirrase Bishop, says it’s important for students to start learning about...
Laurel kindergarteners learn about finances
The Mayor of Greenville, Mississippi applauds the Biden administration’s recovery efforts as he...
Vice President focuses on small businesses as she visits Mississippi Friday
Mississippi Power crews were on the scene all Thursday morning and afternoon working to fix it.
U.S. 11 back open in Ellisville after tree fell during Wednesday storm
Jones College forward Sakyia White was selected a National Junior College Athletic Association...
Two Lady Bobcats named JuCo All-America