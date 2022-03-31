Win Stuff
Janice Water Association issues a boil water notice

A boil water notice has been issued.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Janice Water Association has issued a boiling water notice for all of its customers on the north well system in the Janice and Shattles Loop communities.

The association said the notice is due to a lightning strike at the well.

This notice affects approximately 230 customers.

It will remain until further notice.

