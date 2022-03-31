Janice Water Association issues a boil water notice

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Janice Water Association has issued a boiling water notice for all of its customers on the north well system in the Janice and Shattles Loop communities.

The association said the notice is due to a lightning strike at the well.

This notice affects approximately 230 customers.

It will remain until further notice.

