Janice Water Association issues a boil water notice
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:01 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Janice Water Association has issued a boiling water notice for all of its customers on the north well system in the Janice and Shattles Loop communities.
The association said the notice is due to a lightning strike at the well.
This notice affects approximately 230 customers.
It will remain until further notice.
