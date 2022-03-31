Win Stuff
HPD: Wanted man arrested in Forrest Co.

Timmie Davis, 31, of Sumrall.
Timmie Davis, 31, of Sumrall.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in many Pine Belt counties has been arrested.

The Hattiesburg Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Metro Narcotics and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended Timmie Davis, 31, of Sumrall, on Larry Byrd Road earlier on Wednesday.

According to HPD, Davis was wanted in Hattiesburg on an active warrant for grand larceny auto. The warrant is in connection to an incident where a vehicle was stolen from the 300 block of 7th Avenue on March 18.

Davis is also wanted by multiple other agencies/jurisdictions. Additional charges are pending.

He has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

