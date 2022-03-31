HPD: Wanted man arrested in Forrest Co.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted in many Pine Belt counties has been arrested.

The Hattiesburg Police Department, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Metro Narcotics and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended Timmie Davis, 31, of Sumrall, on Larry Byrd Road earlier on Wednesday.

According to HPD, Davis was wanted in Hattiesburg on an active warrant for grand larceny auto. The warrant is in connection to an incident where a vehicle was stolen from the 300 block of 7th Avenue on March 18.

Davis is also wanted by multiple other agencies/jurisdictions. Additional charges are pending.

He has been booked in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.