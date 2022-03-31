Win Stuff
Driver escapes after car riddled with bullets in California drive-by shooting

A California community reacts to a driver shot while in a vehicle in California. (SOURCE: KOVR/CNN)
By Velena Jones
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KOVR) – Authorities in a small California community are investigating after they say a driver was forced to pull over, then shot several times while still in the vehicle.

Neighbor Connie Ternes in the small town of Hood said the incident was shocking.

“I can’t even fathom that that would happen out here,” she said. “This is pretty quiet of an area, somewhat isolated from things like that.”

Locals Darcy and Lance Seppi live on a property nearby and heard the gunfire.

“I started hearing shots, ‘Boom, boom, boom,’” Darcy Seppi said.

Investigators with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a Land Rover was forced off the main road by another driver who then started shooting.

The Land Rover ended up riddled with more than 20 bullet holes.

“It is stunning that the victim walked away to see another day,” Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said.

The victim crawled to the passenger side and escaped into an open field to call police, taking shots to the stomach and back.

Investigators are working to determine if the individuals knew each other.

“There could be many things,” Grassmann said. “Perhaps there was an unknown road rage incident where that driver had done something that offended the other driver. I don’t think the public has to worry about some crazed person randomly shooting at people.”

The neighbors say the shooting is unusual in the small town of around 300 people, and they are left questioning the motive.

“I can’t wrap my head around it,” Ternes said. “Who would do that? What is the reason in the middle of the night, shooting at someone so many times?”

Investigators say they do not believe the incident was gang-related.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

