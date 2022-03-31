Win Stuff
Damage reported after possible tornadoes touch down in Jackson County

A mobile home on Fox Ridge Drive was destroyed by a possible tornado late Wednesday night in...
A mobile home on Fox Ridge Drive was destroyed by a possible tornado late Wednesday night in Vancleave.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Cleanup efforts are beginning as the sun rises on a night of storms that left several homes damaged in South Mississippi.

So far, the most damage reported to WLOX has been found in Jackson County, where multiple unconfirmed tornadoes are believed to have touched down in Vancleave, Wade and Hurley late Wednesday.

Footage from a security camera at a home on Fox Ridge Road in Jackson County shows the wind whipping as what's believed to be a tornado touches down nearby.

WLOX was live on Fox Ridge Road and Fox Run Road, just off Jim Ramsey Road in Vancleave, late Wednesday night and again early Thursday morning. Many residents were without power and several homes reported downed trees and damaged roofs. However, the roads were all passable and the traffic lights are all working.

WLOX spoke with storm victim Rosa who rode out the severe weather with her children in her mobile home off Fox Run Road. Rosa said she has lost a shed and siding on her home and that a tree went through her living room.

“The house was just shaking. We could hear the trailer was tearing in parts. We just hugged each other and prayed to God,” Rosa said.

Rosa told WLOX the windows in all three of her family’s cars were blown out by the wind and a car was actually pushed into their home, as well. Rosa also said the shed contained equipment for a new business her family was starting,

As of 10:52 p.m., power outages were reported across the entire Gulf Coast, with trees down in the Lyman area of Harrison County. There are also reports of roof damage and downed power lines in Jackson County, with two homes damaged in St. Martin.

We will update this report as more information is available. Keep up with the WLOX First Alert Weather Team for the latest on the weather in your area.

If you received property damage from Wednesday night’s storm, please first contact your county Emergency Management Agency to report the damage.

If the county receives this request and they understand just how many people need assistance, they can make a request to MEMA for resources. Click here to find your local EMA office. You can also self-report damage to MEMA online at this link.

The damage is in the area of Fox Run Drive and Fox Ridge Drive, just off Jim Ramsay Road in Vancleave.
The damage is in the area of Fox Run Drive and Fox Ridge Drive, just off Jim Ramsay Road in Vancleave.

