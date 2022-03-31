Win Stuff
Damage assessment forms available on-line

While Forrest County Emergency Management Agency personnel will be assessing damage from a...
While Forrest County Emergency Management Agency personnel will be assessing damage from a recent storm. residents are asked to help the process by filling out "self reports."(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Forrest County Emergency Management is asking that residents with property damage from Wednesday’s storm give assessors a helping hand

While EMA staff will be out conducting damage assessments, residents may “self report” damage using the following link:

https://www.crisistrack.com/public/forrestMS/request.html

The “self reports” are to be used for damage to primary residences only.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

