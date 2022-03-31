Damage assessment forms available on-line

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ Forrest County Emergency Management is asking that residents with property damage from Wednesday’s storm give assessors a helping hand

While EMA staff will be out conducting damage assessments, residents may “self report” damage using the following link:

https://www.crisistrack.com/public/forrestMS/request.html

The “self reports” are to be used for damage to primary residences only.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.