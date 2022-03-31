Win Stuff
Austin Armstrong likes mix of new/old on defensive side of ball

By Taylor Curet
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One of the positives from Southern Miss football’s 3-9 season a year go was the Golden Eagles defensive effort.

USM led Conference USA in pass defense and ranked No. 3 in total defense.

The Eagles return 17 defensive players who saw significant time on the field last season. Mixing that experience in with some new faces, defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong is optimistic about that side of the ball.

“I think the good thing about the guys we have coming in or have had come in - they’re a part of our blueprint,” Armstrong said. “Every single one of ‘em except for one are Mississippi kids. They grew up together, they played against each other in high school. So there’s that immediate cultural connection that they have. We had a handful of guys we had come in from institutions from last year and conform to our culture. Those returners, they know what to expect from me, what to expect from their coaches and they’re able to guide those guys through the ups and downs. The biggest thing is we’ve got a group that loves each other, we work hard, we have fun. The game of football’s supposed to be fun and they’re all doing a really good job.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

