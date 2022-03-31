Win Stuff
03/31 Ryan’s “More Peaceful” Thursday Morning Forecast

No storms moving in later today, just sun and a cooler afternoon.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT
Good morning, Pine Belt.

Things are looking up today after a rough afternoon and evening yesterday. The line of storms we had been talking about for a week has moved through, leaving damage and dozens of severe weather reports across the Pine Belt. At the moment there is only one official tornado report in the area for Greene County, but I’ll be surprised at least one more isn’t added after the NWS survey teams finish their reports. Either way, it was a rough night I believe the Pine Belt weathered well. Thankfully, we’ll be rewarded today with rapidly improving weather! This morning will be slightly cooler and still a little damp, but the clouds clear rapidly as the sun breaks through before noon. We’ll enjoy this beautiful weather for the rest of the week and most of the weekend, but it does look like we’ll see some cloudy skies and possible rain again early Saturday morning.

It’s likely this system won’t be significant, but we see another chance of thunderstorms returning as early as next Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

