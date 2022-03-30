Win Stuff
Warnings, watches issued for areas of Pine Belt

As a strong weather system approaches the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service are issuing watches and warnings for different parts of the area.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - As a strong weather system approaches the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service is issuing watches and warnings for different parts of the area.

NWS Jackson has the following watches and warnings issued for the Pine Belt:

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

George, Greene, Perry, and Stone counties until 10:30 p.m.

Tornado Watches

George, Greene, Perry, Stone and Wayne counties until 4 a.m.

Hancock, Harrison, Jackson and Pearl River counties until 4 a.m.

WDAM will provide watches and warnings updates as NWS Jackson continues to issue them as the weather system moves through the area.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

