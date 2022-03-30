Toddler accidentally run over in Jones Co., taken to UMMC for treatment

Win Stuff
JCSD said the child was being transported by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.(WLBT)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, a 15-month-old male child was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the yard of a home on Township Road.

The sheriff’s department said the child was transported by private vehicle to South Central Regional Medical Center with a JCSD escort.

JCSD said they were last told that the child was being transported by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

The child’s condition and extent of injuries are unknown.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

