Road closures, damage reported around Pine Belt during severe weather

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Several roads were closed and some damaged structures have been reported around the Pine Belt due to Wednesday’s severe weather threat.

According to the Ellisville Police Department, U.S.Highway 11 is closed from Laurel Street to Main Street.

EPD said Mississippi Power is unable to ground the power line until the storm passes. Police Chief Bruce Russell also says at least two poles and several lines will need to be replaced and that the area of U.S. 11 will be blocked off until then.

Russell also said several people are without power because of the downed lines. WDAM is being told Mississippi Power had to wait to begin work in the area until after the storm passed through.

Russell hopes to have the road reopened Wednesday night, but crews are still working to make the repairs.

The City of Hattiesburg posted on their Facebook page that high winds pulled down a traffic light at South 40th Street and O’Ferral Street earlier Wednesday afternoon.

The city has closed a portion of the roadway from O’Ferral to Mamie Street to keep vehicles from passing under the compromised light. Barricades will block the road at this closure. Temporary stop signs will be placed on O’Ferral & S. 40th Street for northbound traffic.

UPDATE: According to the City of Hattiesburg, the intersection of 40th Avenue and O’Ferral Street will remain closed through the night until repaired Thursday morning. The Hattiesburg Police Department is helping direct traffic on WSF Tatum and Veterans Memorial Boulevard while crews work on a repair.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, there are two trees down on Lynn Ray Road.

The sheriff’s office said one tree is down in the City of Petal. The other is just outside of the city.

FCSO deputies, fire departments and the power company are on the scene.

Power lines and trees down on Lynn Ray Road in Petal. (Submitted by B.)

The following roads in Hattiesburg are currently closed due to downed trees.:

• Singleterry Road

• Classic Drive

• 200 Block of South 31st Avenue

Crews are working to get the roadways clear.

The Hattiesburg Police Department recommends residents stay off the roads this afternoon if possible. If not, they ask residents to say away from roads with downed trees or powerlines.

There are also official reports that a tree fell on Sumrall Road in Columbia.

According to officials, the road will be closed from Broad Street to Church Street until the roadway is clear.

According to the Columbia Police Department, the fall also caused a grass fire and a power outage. No other damages were reported.

Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie said there are a couple of red lights without power.

Residents are asked to use caution and to treat read light intersections like a 4-way stop in those areas.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Along with road closures, WDAM has received reports on a few structure damages due to the high winds from the strong weather system.

According to the Forrest County Emergency Management District, there had been only one report of significant damage to a structure in Maxie. EMA Director Glen Moore says they are currently assessing the damage.

WDAM’s reporting crew also noticed the steeple on Dixie Baptist Church outside of Hattiesburg had fallen, as it was broken possibly due to the strong wind gusts.

