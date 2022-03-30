Publishers Clearinghouse scam reported in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has received multiple reports of residents being targeted by a telephone scam.

According to JCSD, the scammer calls and advises that the resident has won a new car from Publishers Clearinghouse and that the “winner” must only pay customs fees to claim the car. This is a scam call apparently originating from Jamaica.

The JCSD said the only purpose of this scam is to separate you from your hard-earned money.

Scams may be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.