Publishers Clearinghouse scam reported in Jones Co.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -The Jones County Sheriff’s Department has received multiple reports of residents being targeted by a telephone scam.
According to JCSD, the scammer calls and advises that the resident has won a new car from Publishers Clearinghouse and that the “winner” must only pay customs fees to claim the car. This is a scam call apparently originating from Jamaica.
The JCSD said the only purpose of this scam is to separate you from your hard-earned money.
Scams may be reported to the Federal Trade Commission at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/#/
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.