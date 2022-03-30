Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

PRCC offering half-price summer classes

Pearl River Community College is offering classes for half price this summer.
Pearl River Community College is offering classes for half price this summer.(Pearl River Community College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Pearl River Community College Communications

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College will be taking the another step in making education not only accessible, but affordable for students.

This summer, the school is cutting tuition rates in half.

This special offer applies to both full-time and part-time students and requires no extra steps.

Half-price classes could fit in with:

  • Someone hoping to get ahead with their coursework
  • Fill in any gaps needed for graduation
  • Pick up fully-transferrable general education classes closer to home
  • Gain new skills that impact employability.

General education classes being offered in person during the summer include Art Appreciation; English Composition I and II; College Algebra; Intro to Sociology; and World Civilization I and II.

Many of these are offered at an accelerated pace compared to the traditional school year.

Those options plus others like General Biology; General Chemistry; American Literature; Music Appreciation; General Psychology; and Public Speaking are offered through eLearning in an online format.

Many of the eLearning courses can be completed on the student’s schedule anywhere you have an internet connection. There are set deadlines for work to be submitted and proctored exams may require coming onto a PRCC campus.

Full-time students taking 15 to 21 credit hours will pay $813 instead of $1,625. Part-time students will pay $70 per credit hour instead of the normal $140 per hour.

This deal is applicable only to summer courses at PRCC and only includes the cost of the course by credit hour.

The promotion is for regular-tuition-paying students only.

The promotion does not apply to already discounted programs or dual-enrollment students.

For more information: PRCC.EDU/Admissions.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
According to the Columbia Police Department, the fallen tree on Sumrall Road caused a grass...
Road closures, damage reported around Pine Belt during severe weather
WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
As a strong weather system approaches the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service are issuing...
Warnings, watches issued for areas of Pine Belt
Lofton is being charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of...
Man arrested, multiple drugs seized during Hub City bust

Latest News

A man arrested for wrecking his vehicle numerous times earlier this month died Wednesday of...
Man involved in numerous car collisions dies Wednesday
A boil water notice has been issued.
Janice Water Association issues a boil water notice
Midday Headlines 03/31
Midday Headlines 03/31
Mississippi Power is working to restore power to parts of Ellisville and other hard-hit areas...
Mississippi Power working to restore electricity in the Pine Belt
Petal High School seniors Ritchie Yang and Archer Taylor were selected STAR students for the...
Pair of Petal seniors named STAR students