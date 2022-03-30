PRCC offering half-price summer classes

From Pearl River Community College Communications

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl River Community College will be taking the another step in making education not only accessible, but affordable for students.

This summer, the school is cutting tuition rates in half.

This special offer applies to both full-time and part-time students and requires no extra steps.

Half-price classes could fit in with:

Someone hoping to get ahead with their coursework

Fill in any gaps needed for graduation

Pick up fully-transferrable general education classes closer to home

Gain new skills that impact employability.

General education classes being offered in person during the summer include Art Appreciation; English Composition I and II; College Algebra; Intro to Sociology; and World Civilization I and II.

Many of these are offered at an accelerated pace compared to the traditional school year.

Those options plus others like General Biology; General Chemistry; American Literature; Music Appreciation; General Psychology; and Public Speaking are offered through eLearning in an online format.

Many of the eLearning courses can be completed on the student’s schedule anywhere you have an internet connection. There are set deadlines for work to be submitted and proctored exams may require coming onto a PRCC campus.

Full-time students taking 15 to 21 credit hours will pay $813 instead of $1,625. Part-time students will pay $70 per credit hour instead of the normal $140 per hour.

This deal is applicable only to summer courses at PRCC and only includes the cost of the course by credit hour.

The promotion is for regular-tuition-paying students only.

The promotion does not apply to already discounted programs or dual-enrollment students.

For more information: PRCC.EDU/Admissions.

