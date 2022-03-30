Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Police: 6 killed in Pennsylvania pileup of 80 vehicles

Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a...
Interstate 81 North near the Minersville exit, Foster Twp., Pa., was the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Monday, March 28, 2022.(David McKeown/Republican-Herald via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:16 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — State police said a deadly pileup involving 80 vehicles on a Pennsylvania interstate during a snow squall killed six people.

Police at the Frackville station said Wednesday morning that identities of the victims would be released “once death notifications have been made to their families.”

Police also said the crash during “an active snow squall” shortly after 10:30 a.m. Monday involved 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles, for a total of 80 — greater than earlier estimates of 40 to 60 vehicles.

The stretch of 1-81 opened at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say the crash took place in poor visibility.

It was captured in videos posted on social media that showed drivers and passengers lining the snowy road and jumping out of the way as the cascade of crashes unfolded.

Some vehicles were mostly burned and others melted onto the highway.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Breazeale is the first female to own Polk's Meat Products.
Hattiesburg woman becomes first female owner of local business
According to the Columbia Police Department, the fallen tree on Sumrall Road caused a grass...
Road closures, damage reported around Pine Belt during severe weather
WDAM
LIST: School early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
As a strong weather system approaches the Pine Belt, the National Weather Service are issuing...
Warnings, watches issued for areas of Pine Belt
Lofton is being charged with one count of aggravated trafficking of cocaine, one count of...
Man arrested, multiple drugs seized during Hub City bust

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure; Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina...
Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says; suspect in custody
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after a NATO summit and Group of...
Biden oil move aims to cut gas prices ‘fairly significantly’
At least four schools in New Jersey have been impacted by contamination involving sanitizer...
Students accidentally served milk cartons filled with sanitizer
Biden has announced his plan to release 1 million barrels of oil a day from the strategic...
Biden's push to lower gas prices and inflation woes