Petal beats Oak Grove, 3-1, in top 5 softball matchup

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two of the top five high school softball teams in the state are separated by just 16 miles.

Petal got the best of Oak Grove 3-1 on Tuesday night in the first of two regular season games between the old rivals.

The Lady Panthers (13-1) are ranked No. 3 in Mississippi, according to Maxpreps, while the Lady Warriors (11-4) are ranked No. 4.

The two schools meet again on April 18 when Petal visits Oak Grove at 6:30 p.m.

