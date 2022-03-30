Win Stuff
Petal beats Oak Grove, 3-1, in top 5 softball matchup

By Taylor Curet
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Two of the top five high school softball teams in the state are separated by just 16 miles.

Petal got the best of Oak Grove 3-1 on Tuesday night in the first of two regular season games between the old rivals.

The Lady Panthers (13-1) are ranked No. 3 in Mississippi, according to Maxpreps, while the Lady Warriors (11-4) are ranked No. 4.

The two schools meet again on April 18 when Petal visits Oak Grove at 6:30 p.m.

