Man charged with felony malicious mischief

Mark Ferry of Ellisville was arrested and charged with one count of felony malicious mischief.
Mark Ferry of Ellisville was arrested and charged with one count of felony malicious mischief.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:17 PM CDT
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Public Communications

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - An Ellisville man was arrested at his place of employment Wednesday and charged with felony malicious mischief.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said 50-year-old Mark Ferry was arrested without incident after having a warrant sworn for his arrest.

The charge against Ferry stemmed from an undisclosed action that took place on March 25 near Tillery Place and Joan Drive in The Highlands subdivision.

Ferry is being held in the Jones County Jail until his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

